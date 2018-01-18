You’ll Get Goosebumps Watching This NFL Star’s Emotional Testimony – And Chance The Rapper Agrees

NFL star Stefon Diggs from the Vikings experienced a Minnesota Miracle on Sunday with his sideline touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. Some are even calling Diggs’ 61-yard touchdown one of the best game finishers in NFL history.

But it was his emotional post game interview that got social media in their Sunday service bag. Even Chance The Rapper approved of Diggs’ post game testimony.

If you thought that was emotional, hit the flip to see former NFL star Michael Strahan react to the Minnesota Miracle. Classic.

