LOL: Here’s How You Kindly Curve Your Parents When They Ask You To Pay For Stuff

Once you reach a certain age, the days of asking your parents for money (without an exhausting lecture about learning how to budget) are over. However, you don’t get an unpleasant surprise in adulthood that most of us feel goes against the code of humanhood — when you parents start to ask you for money to pay for things.

My mom asked me for some money for bills. So I was like cool let me go to the atm. I come back and give her the money. 10 minutes later she about to leave and I ask her where she going. She said I'm going out. pic.twitter.com/sGLenp74l0 — Occhi LaFlex (@LoudestThoughts) January 13, 2018

Parent : I will pay you back .. — ♐Faeez (@Faeezkarolia77) January 9, 2018

Thanks to @ash.fash.cash, now we know what to do whenever a parent offers to drive us to the ATM to take out some cash to help pay for something.

Extra 😂😂 A post shared by LLJEWELL🕊🌏 (@ash.fash.cash) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

