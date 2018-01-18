This Grown Lil Man Has Clearly Been On This Earth Before

This grown lil man is taking social media by storm. The toddler, who doesn’t appear to be much older than 5-years-old, has clearly been here before. From cooking for his mother to fighting for custodial rights over his baby sister, it’s clear that this little guy is surrounded by many adults.

It’s amazing how much old school they can pack in such a tiny body. Check out his videos below.

Lil man was not having it , he wanted his money for his food but he wasn’t leaving without his sister😩😂😭 pic.twitter.com/xw5hAZr15d — 🇧🇧 (@Bajandon_7) January 13, 2018

