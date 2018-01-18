Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due To Money Troubles

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due To Money Troubles

The music mogul reportedly defaulted on a $12 million loan.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Birdman’s 2018 is not off to a great start. The Cash Money mogul has reportedly been forced out of his $12 million mansion due to his increasing money troubles.

As reported by BET, Birdman has defaulted on a $12 million loan for his sprawling Miami mansion, and as a result he has been forced to vacate due to repeatedly delinquent payments on the property. He also has to surrender all access to the property’s security systems and passwords immediately.

Via BET:

The repossession of [Birdman’s] home stems from a strenuous lawsuit with EMG Transfer Agent, which accused the producer of failing to pay a $12 million loan. The mansion, which was bought for $14.5 million in 2012, was ultimately put up as collateral for the loan, according to The Blast.

The court reportedly appointed a representative that will seize control of Birdman’s former residence, along with its contracts, leases and rental agreement. The rep will also hold on to the home’s furniture and equipment, including several recliners in the theater room, golden chairs and foyer.

A judge mandated that the property cannot be sold or transferred until the entire legal issue is resolved.

If you’ve been keeping up, then you may recall that Birdman has been involved in a string of money issues in recent years, most notably with former Cash Money Records superstar Lil Wayne due to his claim of unpaid royalties.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2

Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps Thriller ‘Traffik’

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due To Money Troubles

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Told A Racist Lie That She Was…

Lizzie Dunn was outed as a liar.
01.18.18
Facts: If Fried Chicken-Eating Trump Were Black, He…

We all know that if Trump were Black, he would be labeled obese, and therefore unfit for office.
01.18.18
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18
David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After…

The former sheriff made a fool out of himself -- again.
01.17.18
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer…

June rocked this day to night look all weekend during the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner and show.
01.17.18
Conservative Teen Challenges Ben Carson For Title Of…

CJ Pearson is challenging his fellow Black conservatives for the title of the most mind-blowingly misguided cape-wearer for the president in existence.
01.17.18
Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber…

Jackie has used her voice to bring Black women to the table with beauty brands.
01.17.18
Tarana Burke Urges New York Lawmakers To Pass…

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, wants sexual abuse survivors to have an easier time in seeking justice…
01.17.18