Have You Met Twiggy, The Water-Skiing Squirrel?

Twiggy is too, too cute.

Twiggy the skiing squirrel

Twiggy the Squirrel has the internet in a frenzy after he returned to the 60th Annual Toronto Boat Show and hit the water on skis. See Twiggy do his thing in the clip below.

