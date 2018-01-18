Is Making A Phone Call Scary For You? If So, You’re Not Alone

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Am I the only one who has real anxiety about making phone calls to people I don’t know? I’ve been sitting here for 30mins trying to psych myself up to do this stupid call..
— Roly (@RolyUnGashaa) January 17, 2018
Am I the only one who has real anxiety about making phone calls to people I don’t know? I’ve been sitting here for 30mins trying to psych myself up to do this stupid call..
— Roly (@RolyUnGashaa) January 17, 2018
1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »
Lizzie Dunn was outed as a liar.
We all know that if Trump were Black, he would be labeled obese, and therefore unfit for office.
Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
The former sheriff made a fool out of himself -- again.
June rocked this day to night look all weekend during the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner and show.
CJ Pearson is challenging his fellow Black conservatives for the title of the most mind-blowingly misguided cape-wearer for the president in existence.
Jackie has used her voice to bring Black women to the table with beauty brands.
Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, wants sexual abuse survivors to have an easier time in seeking justice…