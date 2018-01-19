News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Was Taraji P. Henson’s Film “Proud Mary” Sabotaged?

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Hennessy VSOP Privilege's Taraji P. Henson Dinner

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

This past weekend Taraji P. Henson’s movie, “Proud Mary” was supposed to do amazing numbers in the theaters, but it didn’t. According to RollingOut, the film crashed and some believe it’s because of the lack of support from the studio. The film is about “Mary” taking care of a boy and being an assassin at the same time.

This film was supposed to make nearly $20 million during its debut, but only made $10 million. It was the No. 8 movie in the country and fell behind films like, “The Post,” “The Commuter” and more. After the trailer came out people were excited for her.

Henson spoke out about the lack of support and said, “[Studios] never expect [Black films] to do well overseas. Meanwhile, you go overseas and what do you see? People trying to look like African-Americans with Afros and dressing in hip-hop fashions. To say that Black culture doesn’t sell well overseas, that’s a lie. Somebody just doesn’t want to do their job and promote the film overseas.” Many even turned to Twitter to sound off and support Taraji P. Henson.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Talks About Changing The Narrative In Films [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The World She Was In Love

RELATED: Why Taraji P. Henson’s Portrayal of Emmett Till’s Mother is Needed Now More Than Ever

The Latest:

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

62 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Told A Racist Lie That She Was…

Lizzie Dunn was outed as a liar.
01.18.18
Facts: If Fried Chicken-Eating Trump Were Black, He…

We all know that if Trump were Black, he would be labeled obese, and therefore unfit for office.
01.18.18
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18
David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After…

The former sheriff made a fool out of himself -- again.
01.17.18
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer…

June rocked this day to night look all weekend during the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner and show.
01.17.18
Conservative Teen Challenges Ben Carson For Title Of…

CJ Pearson is challenging his fellow Black conservatives for the title of the most mind-blowingly misguided cape-wearer for the president in existence.
01.17.18
Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber…

Jackie has used her voice to bring Black women to the table with beauty brands.
01.17.18
Tarana Burke Urges New York Lawmakers To Pass…

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, wants sexual abuse survivors to have an easier time in seeking justice…
01.17.18