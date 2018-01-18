News & Gossip
The Game's Father Dies

Magic 95.9
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Prayers up for rapper, The Game after it was announced his father, George Taylor, passed away. According to XXL, Taylor was 65 years old and passed away in his sleep. Reports state that 911 was called, but when they came he was unresponsive.

The coroner’s office has Taylor’s body and suspect no foul play. The Game and his father had an on and off relationship and the rapper talked about it in a lot of his songs. In the song “Bloody Moon,” he said, “My father left me when I was seven, at a home/Left me but took his chrome, I looked up and blood was gone/Man, fuck it, guess in the world I’m all alone.”

The Game has yet to release any statement about his father. We will continue to keep The Game and his family in our prayers. We will keep you posted on any updates about this story.

