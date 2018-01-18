Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet

The NAACP Image Awards are one of the only awards shows that highlight and showcase Black excellence. This year, the illustrious ceremony was held on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, providing the perfect set-up for the biggest Black event of the year.
#TeamBeautiful tackled the red carpet where we spoke to Black Hollywood about Black issues like, why Black media matters, the upcoming Black Panther film and Oprah potentially running for president.
Find out their witty responses and what they wore on the carpet when you hit the play button, above.
Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards
The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards took place on Monday evening in Pasadena, California. If you thought the Sunday night dinner brought out some stylish looks, wait till you see this red carpet. See the best in Black Hollywood come out to celebrate our achievements and each other. We have all the best red carpet looks here. Click through our gallery and tell us your favorite!