News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Wendy Williams Asks Rickey Smiley About Dating Porsha Williams [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley made his second appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” and he was extra funny, charming, and really honest when Wendy Williams asked him about dating his “Dish Nation” co-host Porsha Williams. The chatter about Rickey and Porsha potentially becoming a couple caught fire after a recent episode of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” and Wendy seized her opportunity to get the Tea during Rickey’s visit.

Porsha Williams wasn’t the only topic of conversation between Wendy Williams and Rickey Smiley. They chopped it up about “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” getting renewed for five years and the shade Wendy threw at the “Dish Nation” salaries. Hot topics on Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Birdman and Chris Brown were also discussed. Plus, Rickey Smiley talked about his dog that died, surviving a gun shot, and gave his signature thoughts about parenting, which are featured in his book “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life!”

Take a look at Rickey Smiley’s full interview on “The Wendy Williams Show” by watching the video at the top of this post, and hear more of his funny weekdays 6-10 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Check out highlights you might have missed right here.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Dedicates An Early Valentine’s Day Poem To Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Rickey Smiley Stole Gary With Da Tea’s Time For Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: “The Bachelorette” Recap Puts Rickey Smiley & Porsha In The Hot Seat [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Dances For Porsha Williams! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Porsha Williams Goes In On Rickey Smiley’s Shoes! [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Porsha Williams = #BodyGoals [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

Porsha Williams = #BodyGoals [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Porsha Williams = #BodyGoals [PHOTOS]

Porsha Williams = #BodyGoals [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Told A Racist Lie That She Was…

Lizzie Dunn was outed as a liar.
01.18.18
Facts: If Fried Chicken-Eating Trump Were Black, He…

We all know that if Trump were Black, he would be labeled obese, and therefore unfit for office.
01.18.18
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18
David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After…

The former sheriff made a fool out of himself -- again.
01.17.18
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer…

June rocked this day to night look all weekend during the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner and show.
01.17.18
Conservative Teen Challenges Ben Carson For Title Of…

CJ Pearson is challenging his fellow Black conservatives for the title of the most mind-blowingly misguided cape-wearer for the president in existence.
01.17.18
Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber…

Jackie has used her voice to bring Black women to the table with beauty brands.
01.17.18
Tarana Burke Urges New York Lawmakers To Pass…

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, wants sexual abuse survivors to have an easier time in seeking justice…
01.17.18