Charm City
Home > Charm City

Mayor Pugh Fires Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Tensions In Baltimore Continue To Simmer After Days Of Riots And Protests Over Death Of Freddie Gray

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

Mayor Catherine Pugh fires commissioner Kevin Davis as head of the city’s police force. Deputy Commissioner Darryl D. DeSousa will replace Commissioner Kevin Davis as the department’s 40th police commissioner.

Commissioner- Designate DeSousa, a New York City native who moved to Baltimore in 1983 and went to Morgan State University, will assume responsibility for the department immediately, the mayor says. Following appropriate approvals, his appointment as Commissioner will be made permanent.

“As I have made clear, reducing violence and restoring the confidence of our citizens in their police officers is my highest priority,” said Mayor Pugh.

Latest News:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

 

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

Continue reading 10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
5 Reasons This Year’s Women’s March Is So…

Black women are tapping into their political power and standing up for voting rights with this year's Women's march with…
01.19.18
Woman Told A Racist Lie That She Was…

Lizzie Dunn was outed as a liar.
01.18.18
Facts: If Fried Chicken-Eating Trump Were Black, He…

We all know that if Trump were Black, he would be labeled obese, and therefore unfit for office.
01.18.18
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18
David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After…

The former sheriff made a fool out of himself -- again.
01.17.18
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer…

June rocked this day to night look all weekend during the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner and show.
01.17.18
Conservative Teen Challenges Ben Carson For Title Of…

CJ Pearson is challenging his fellow Black conservatives for the title of the most mind-blowingly misguided cape-wearer for the president in existence.
01.17.18
Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber…

Jackie has used her voice to bring Black women to the table with beauty brands.
01.17.18