Mayor Pugh Fires Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis

Mayor Catherine Pugh fires commissioner Kevin Davis as head of the city’s police force. Deputy Commissioner Darryl D. DeSousa will replace Commissioner Kevin Davis as the department’s 40th police commissioner.

Commissioner- Designate DeSousa, a New York City native who moved to Baltimore in 1983 and went to Morgan State University, will assume responsibility for the department immediately, the mayor says. Following appropriate approvals, his appointment as Commissioner will be made permanent.

“As I have made clear, reducing violence and restoring the confidence of our citizens in their police officers is my highest priority,” said Mayor Pugh.

