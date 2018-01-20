Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Announcement Of Prince Harry’s Engagement To Meghan Markle

Photo by Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Jaz Talk
Home > Jaz Talk

Meghan Markle’s White Half Sister Needs To Stop The Shade: Please Shut Up Jus Sayin’

Jaz
Leave a comment

Ever since African American actress Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry was announced, Meghan’s half sister, Samantha Markle, can’t stop talking.  She is writing  a book called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, which sounds like a whole lotta shade against Britian’s first Black princess. Samantha, who shares the same father as Meghan,  also received a ton of press attention  after reacting to Prince Harry’s recent comments that Meghan now has the family she “never had” with the royals.

Samantha currently lives in Florida and says the last time she spoke to Meghan was in 2014. “The last time we spoke—when I heard her voice—was 2014, almost 2015, “ Samantha told the British tabloid The Mirror. She complained that they haven’t been keeping in touch  “[Meghan] couldn’t—she got busy. I think she just got really busy.” Samantha admits she didn’t reach out either saying, “I should’ve really reached out more . . . but I’m proud of her.”

Samantha has embarked on a press tour in advance of the wedding and told a British newspaper “I can only say to Meg, ‘Forgive me, I don’t know if she’s going to feel that my book is good. There’s a lot of misperception out there . . . I’d be lying to say that I wouldn’t be hurt if I didn’t get an invite but that’s really up to her.”

Samantha also wants Meghan to financially support their dad, who apparently wasn’t in Meghan’s life much.  Really girl?  Sounds like sis is trying to take full advantage of her sister’s good fortune. Thomas, their pops, is reportedly keeping a very low profile in Rosarito Beach, Mexico.  According to Samantha,  asking for Meghan to send money to dad added to the friction between the half sisters.  “There was just a time when—and it’s funny—we were on the phone. It was probably not my place to say but I was just saying, ‘Hey, help Dad with some of that money for school now you’re making a lot of money.’ I think at that time Meghan  wasn’t that pleased about what I had to say.” When Samantha saw the dress Meghan wore for her engagement portraits, she commented, “If you can spend $75,000 on a dress, you can spend $75,000 on dad.”

Meghan has yet to comment on Samantha or the book since she began dating Harry.  But I will:  Samantha, don’t hate celebrate.  Get your own life and leave your half sister alone.  Jus sayin’

What do you think?  Follow me on @Jaztalk1 on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

 

12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2018/01/meghan-markle-samantha-half-sister-relationship-interview?utm_source=zergnet.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=zergnet_2464155&mbid=synd_zergnet

Meghan Markle , Samantha Markle

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Meghan Markle’s White Half Sister Needs To Stop The Shade: Please Shut Up Jus Sayin’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
5 Reasons This Year’s Women’s March Is So…

Black women are tapping into their political power and standing up for voting rights with this year's Women's march with…
01.19.18
Woman Told A Racist Lie That She Was…

Lizzie Dunn was outed as a liar.
01.18.18
Facts: If Fried Chicken-Eating Trump Were Black, He…

We all know that if Trump were Black, he would be labeled obese, and therefore unfit for office.
01.18.18
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18
David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After…

The former sheriff made a fool out of himself -- again.
01.17.18
LET’S MAKEUP: How To Recreate June Ambrose’s Sheer…

June rocked this day to night look all weekend during the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Dinner and show.
01.17.18
Conservative Teen Challenges Ben Carson For Title Of…

CJ Pearson is challenging his fellow Black conservatives for the title of the most mind-blowingly misguided cape-wearer for the president in existence.
01.17.18
Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber…

Jackie has used her voice to bring Black women to the table with beauty brands.
01.17.18