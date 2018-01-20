Meghan Markle’s White Half Sister Needs To Stop The Shade: Please Shut Up Jus Sayin’

Ever since African American actress Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry was announced, Meghan’s half sister, Samantha Markle, can’t stop talking. She is writing a book called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, which sounds like a whole lotta shade against Britian’s first Black princess. Samantha, who shares the same father as Meghan, also received a ton of press attention after reacting to Prince Harry’s recent comments that Meghan now has the family she “never had” with the royals.

Samantha currently lives in Florida and says the last time she spoke to Meghan was in 2014. “The last time we spoke—when I heard her voice—was 2014, almost 2015, “ Samantha told the British tabloid The Mirror. She complained that they haven’t been keeping in touch “[Meghan] couldn’t—she got busy. I think she just got really busy.” Samantha admits she didn’t reach out either saying, “I should’ve really reached out more . . . but I’m proud of her.”

Samantha has embarked on a press tour in advance of the wedding and told a British newspaper “I can only say to Meg, ‘Forgive me, I don’t know if she’s going to feel that my book is good. There’s a lot of misperception out there . . . I’d be lying to say that I wouldn’t be hurt if I didn’t get an invite but that’s really up to her.”

Samantha also wants Meghan to financially support their dad, who apparently wasn’t in Meghan’s life much. Really girl? Sounds like sis is trying to take full advantage of her sister’s good fortune. Thomas, their pops, is reportedly keeping a very low profile in Rosarito Beach, Mexico. According to Samantha, asking for Meghan to send money to dad added to the friction between the half sisters. “There was just a time when—and it’s funny—we were on the phone. It was probably not my place to say but I was just saying, ‘Hey, help Dad with some of that money for school now you’re making a lot of money.’ I think at that time Meghan wasn’t that pleased about what I had to say.” When Samantha saw the dress Meghan wore for her engagement portraits, she commented, “If you can spend $75,000 on a dress, you can spend $75,000 on dad.”

Meghan has yet to comment on Samantha or the book since she began dating Harry. But I will: Samantha, don’t hate celebrate. Get your own life and leave your half sister alone. Jus sayin’

