Kenya Moore & Kandi Burruss Do Double Date

The Tuckers and The Dalys grab a bite in NYC.

True To Atlanta: The Atlanta Hawks- Real Housewives of Atlanta Stars

Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss brought their hubbies out for a night on the town.

Since Kandi is up in New York for her run in Chicago as Matron Mama Morton, she took a night off to catch up with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya.

It was the perfect opportunity for a double date night with their husbands Todd Tucker and Marc Daly. Everyone met up for dinner at Marc’s restaurant in Brooklyn, SoCo.

At some point in the night, they all pose for a casually glam group pic.

The food was a hit and so was the company as Kenya reposted the picture, writing, “Marc and I just love love love these two #doubledate #blacklove #ThatsMrsDalyToYou.”

Kenya Moore Drags Kim Zolciak For Filth + Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann Texted Her After Twitter Drama

Kandi Burruss: I’m Not The ‘Boss From Hell’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

