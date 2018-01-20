News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Jessie Williams To Pay $50K+ A Month In Spousal Support

Jesse's ex ordered to pay housing expenses.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'The Birth Of A Nation' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Jesse Williams will be paying a lot more spousal support to his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.

The court just hit the Grey’s Anatomy star a little harder in the pockets.

According to TMZ.com, a judge has signed off on a new order that raises his spousal support for Aryn to $50,695 a month. Up until this new order was signed, he had been paying her $33,000 a month in spousal support.

Aryn will also be getting a cut of Jesse’s residuals for Grey’s Anatomy and other acting credits from September 2012 to April 2017. In addition to that, Jesse is also required to cover a $50,000 for legal fees surrounding the divorce

However, Aryn will be putting that money to good use. Under the terms of the new order, she will be paying for bills related to their family home, including the mortgage.

RELATED STORIES:

Jesse Williams Wants Court To Modify Custody Agreement, Claims Ex-Wife Denied Holiday Visits With Children

Jesse Williams Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee $160K In Temporary Divorce Settlement

Jesse Williams, Your F*ck Boy Is Showing: Says Ex-Wife Is Privileged For Staying At Home With Nanny

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Jessie Williams To Pay $50K+ A Month In Spousal Support

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lupita Nyong’o To Release Children’s Book About Being…

Academy award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o is releasing a children’s book about colorism.
01.21.18
Man Arrested For Trying To Run Over His…

Baton Rouge's Benjamin Blount got violent when his girlfriend told the 62-year-old that she was not in the mood."
01.21.18
Rapper Fredo Santana Dead At 27

Rapper Fredo Santana has passed away. According to reports the Chicago rapper, born Derrick Coleman died due to a seizure.…
01.21.18
Omarosa Is Going On Tour And You Can…

We'll pass.
01.21.18
5 Reasons This Year’s Women’s March Is So…

Black women are tapping into their political power and standing up for voting rights with this year's Women's march with…
01.19.18
Woman Told A Racist Lie That She Was…

Lizzie Dunn was outed as a liar.
01.18.18
Facts: If Fried Chicken-Eating Trump Were Black, He…

We all know that if Trump were Black, he would be labeled obese, and therefore unfit for office.
01.18.18
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18