News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Diddy Wants Cassie To Be His Next Babymama

Can't stop. Won't stop.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Diddy is ready to have more kids and his longtime girlfriend, Cassie, could be the latest lady to carry his babies.

Could there be two more kids in Diddy’s future? During a recent chat with The Breakfast Club, the father of six revealed that he’d like to expand his family someday.

“Without a doubt, I love children,” he told the hosts. “I could go to eight without a problem. Can’t stop, won’t stop. Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that’s something that I want.”

Diddy has a number of baby mamas: Misa Hylton, Kimberly Porter, and Sarah Chapman. He hinted that he’d like Cassie to be the fourth.

He said, “I would only have it with my girl, of course,” he confirmed.

RELATED STORIES:

Reporter Who Mocked Diddy’s Interest In Buying The Panthers Apologizes

Take That, Take That: Diddy & Beyoncé Top Forbes’ Highest Paid Celebrities List

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cassie Ventura Ventures Out In Versace For The New Year

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Diddy Wants Cassie To Be His Next Babymama

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lupita Nyong’o To Release Children’s Book About Being…

Academy award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o is releasing a children’s book about colorism.
01.21.18
Man Arrested For Trying To Run Over His…

Baton Rouge's Benjamin Blount got violent when his girlfriend told the 62-year-old that she was not in the mood."
01.21.18
Rapper Fredo Santana Dead At 27

Rapper Fredo Santana has passed away. According to reports the Chicago rapper, born Derrick Coleman died due to a seizure.…
01.21.18
Omarosa Is Going On Tour And You Can…

We'll pass.
01.21.18
5 Reasons This Year’s Women’s March Is So…

Black women are tapping into their political power and standing up for voting rights with this year's Women's march with…
01.19.18
Woman Told A Racist Lie That She Was…

Lizzie Dunn was outed as a liar.
01.18.18
Facts: If Fried Chicken-Eating Trump Were Black, He…

We all know that if Trump were Black, he would be labeled obese, and therefore unfit for office.
01.18.18
Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M…

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.
01.17.18
#FitnessGoals: Michelle Obama’s Waist Is Snatched In This…

The former First Lady makes being 53-years-old look utterly flawless.
01.17.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black…

CNN’s Angela Rye is not one to come for if you are a Republican who defends the president’s racism. Trump’s…
01.17.18