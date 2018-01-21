Cast Of “BET’s Mancave” Talks About When It’s Okay To Cry [VIDEO]

News & Gossip
BET’s Mancave” is already creating a lot of buzz and the first episode hasn’t premiered yet. Jeff Johnson, Tank, Gerald “Slink” Johnson and Marcos “Kosine” Palacios, the hosts of the new show sat down with Steve Harvey to discuss some topics. Harvey asked the men about a topic that everyone needs to know the answer to, he asked, “Is it okay for men to cry?”

As boys Harvey mentioned men are told not to cry. The men began to talk and mentioned they need to practice the Denzel Washington, one eye tear. It’s powerful to so many people and after you do that go somewhere by yourself and cry alone.

Others brought up the fact that you don’t do the Tyrese cry, which made the audience laugh. Tank believes when the woman you love is done with you, has her bags packed and begins to walk out the door that is the perfect time to cry. What are your thoughts on this topic?

