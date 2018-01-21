News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Malia Obama And Rumored Boyfriend Live It Up In The Big Apple

The Harvard couple took a little trip away from campus to visit New York City.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Barack and Malia Obama

Source: Getty / Getty

Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Rory Farquharson seem to be going strong!

The Harvard couple took a little trip away from campus to visit New York City. Here they are strolling the cobble streets of SoHo.

Malia, baby girl you can do better. #maliaobama #noshade

A post shared by Mike J. Walker (@country___mike) on

 

The two were first spotted together at the Harvard-Yale football game last fall kissing.

So who is this Rory guy? According to The Daily Mail Rory is a 19-year-old sophomore from the UK who  insiders say is considered “quite a catch.” (Not much of a catch as Malia…just saying)

Now we just wonder if Barack and Michelle approve!

RELATED NEWS:

Malia Obama Caught Kissing Mystery Man At Harvard Football Game

Malia Obama Moves Into Harvard With A Little Help From Barack And Michelle

President Obama Hosts Canadian PM Trudeau On His Official Visit To Washington

Happy Birthday Malia Obama: 18 Times She Slayed The Fashion Game

3 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Malia Obama: 18 Times She Slayed The Fashion Game

Continue reading Happy Birthday Malia Obama: 18 Times She Slayed The Fashion Game

Happy Birthday Malia Obama: 18 Times She Slayed The Fashion Game

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trump’s ‘Sh_thole’ Remark Sets off A Rebellion

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s publisher sparked newsroom rebellion after publishing an editorial defending Trump’s shithole countries remark.
01.22.18
You Won’t Believe What Racist Name This Italian…

Who approved this???
01.22.18
30 items
Sistas Unite! 30 Of The Most Powerful Pictures…

Saturday, Jan 20 marked the second annual Women’s March that took place in Washington D.C, New York, Chicago and other…
01.22.18
Colin Kaepernick Shares Plans For The Final $100K…

Social activist and NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick shared how he will allocate the final $100,000 of his $1 million…
01.22.18
Lupita Nyong’o To Release Children’s Book About Being…

Academy award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o is releasing a children’s book about colorism.
01.21.18
Man Arrested For Trying To Run Over His…

Baton Rouge's Benjamin Blount got violent when his girlfriend told the 62-year-old that she was not in the mood."
01.21.18
Rapper Fredo Santana Dead At 27

Rapper Fredo Santana has passed away. According to reports the Chicago rapper, born Derrick Coleman died due to a seizure.…
01.21.18
Omarosa Is Going On Tour And You Can…

We'll pass.
01.21.18
5 Reasons This Year’s Women’s March Is So…

Black women are tapping into their political power and standing up for voting rights with this year's Women's march with…
01.19.18
Woman Told A Racist Lie That She Was…

Lizzie Dunn was outed as a liar.
01.18.18