You Won’t Believe What Racist Name This Italian Nail Polish Company Gave Their Darkest Color!

With the whole H&M “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” fiasco, we just have to wonder when will companies finally get a clue?

This is a question we have for the Italian beauty brand Wycon who thought it was a good idea to name one of the darkest colors in their gel line…”Thicka Than A N$gga.”

Yeah, they really tried it.

Another day, another brand to cancel 👋🏾😂 bye @wyconcosmetics you are so dumb pic.twitter.com/eC7TI0T0eV — Tia Taylor (@TiaTaylorITA) January 18, 2018

Of course folks snapped AWF!!!

Wycon just blanked out completely when trying to think of things that are "thick", huh? lol https://t.co/D2imBckh7D — JET Beauty of the Week (@DrBlackBarbie_) January 21, 2018

I've never heard of this brand…. But what in the holy hell #Wycon https://t.co/IF36W68ApF — IG:TorriNicoleThomas (@ItsMe_Torri) January 19, 2018

At this point, they're just using black people's social media influence to promote their business by intentionally doing racist BS. — Naya (@Iphynaya) January 20, 2018

Thick as a what now?! pic.twitter.com/bGvz6DT36p — Briana Chanel (@MsBrianaChanel) January 20, 2018

Racism is used as a marketing strategy… everything is intentionally done now. There is no excuse. — ☇_afrabcirca_ ☥♾☇ (@Greenleaf91) January 21, 2018

According to Forbes, Wycon responded to backlash by replying in the comments section on Instagram with the following: “They’re made-up names that are a bit crazy.”

Crazy? Nah. Try racist.

They also issued another statement, which was a non-apology: “We’re sorry that this post has triggered these types of reactions: every color from our Gel On collection is inspired, with a cheerful attitude and a pinch of naivety, by famous song titles, many of which derive from the landscape of hip hop. For example ‘Drop it like it’s hot’ by Snoop Dogg, ‘Bootilicious’ (sic) by Beyoncé, ‘Candy Shop’ by 50 Cent, Lollipop, Lady Marmalade etc… The reference here is ‘Thick N***a’ (sic) by DBangz. Wycon is the brand for everybody #nobodyexcluded is our motto and we didn’t mean to offend anybody!”

Listen Wycon: We are not interested in your motto of #nobodyexcluded if that means the only way to relate to Black people is to use the n-word, especially when referring to the darkest color in your line. This is truly unacceptable and y’all really need to rethink your stance on this issue and this lame non-apology. Whether or not you meant to offend anyone, you did, and you should know a hell of a lot better. It’s 2018.

In the meantime, the company has removed the names from the polish on their website and replaced it with numbers. Sigh…

