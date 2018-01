THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER pic.twitter.com/x8tQuYmj8Q — Claud (@claudiaaIIey) January 20, 2018

Hayden eventually found his way to Claudia, who was pretty stoked at all the trouble he went through just to meet her. Hit the flip to see how everyone responded to his modern day love letter.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9: