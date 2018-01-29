Black History Month
B'More Proud History Makers: Nominate Someone Making A Difference In Baltimore!

Magic 95.9
B'More Proud History Makers photo contest

Black History Month is here, and if you know someone who’s making their own history by giving back to their community in a positive way, nominate them to be a B’more Proud History Maker!

It could be someone who is helping to feed the homeless. Maybe it’s someone who is fighting to stop the violence in their neighborhood. Or perhaps it’s an up-and-coming entrepreneur or business owner who is trying to make a difference.

Whatever positive things these amazing people are doing, this is their chance to finally be recognized, honored and featured on-air and online with the props they deserve for all that they do, all year long for Baltimore and beyond!

