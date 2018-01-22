This #BlackGirlMagic Moment + All The Things You Didn’t See At The SAGS

Halle Berry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong’o and Niecy Nash in one photo?! When, how and where? There were some memorable moments during the SAG Awards last night, but it’s the moments that weren’t televised that stood out to us the most.
All This #BlackGirlMagic In One Photo
Sterling K. Brown’s Emotional Reaction Backstage
Yara Shahidi Showing Off Her Red Carpet Look
When Sterling K. Brown’s Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Had The Blackest Reaction To Her Husband Winning
Tracee Elliss Ross And Marsai Martin Having A Moment On The Carpet
When Anthony Anderson Fixed His Wife’s Shoe On The Red Carpet
When Niecy Nash Presented Sterling K. Brown With Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series
Ultimately, Sterling K. Brown won the evening with his inspiring acceptance speech. Relive it, below:
