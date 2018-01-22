News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

This #BlackGirlMagic Moment + All The Things You Didn’t See At The SAGS

Sterling K. Brown won the SAG Awards last night with his inspiring speech and moments when the TV cameras weren't rolling.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG-FILM-AWARDS-SHOW

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Halle Berry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong’o and Niecy Nash in one photo?! When, how and where? There were some memorable moments during the SAG Awards last night, but it’s the moments that weren’t televised that stood out to us the most.

All This #BlackGirlMagic In One Photo

Simply put, #squadgoals.

A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence) on

Sterling K. Brown’s Emotional Reaction Backstage

Yara Shahidi Showing Off Her Red Carpet Look

When Sterling K. Brown’s Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Had The Blackest Reaction To Her Husband Winning

BRB. Watching this on repeat. 🙌 #ThisIsUs #sagawards

A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on

Tracee Elliss Ross And Marsai Martin Having A Moment On The Carpet

When Anthony Anderson Fixed His Wife’s Shoe On The Red Carpet

When Niecy Nash Presented Sterling K. Brown With Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series

Ultimately, Sterling K. Brown won the evening with his inspiring acceptance speech. Relive it, below:

MORE SAG AWARDS CONTENT:

Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018 SAG Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

18 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. This awards show is special because the actors' peers choose each other for the awards! See the stars from Black-ish, This Is Us, Stranger Things, and more showing off their red carpet style. Which looks are your favorites? Tell us in the comment section.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Muva Harriet Tubman Would Not Be Here For…

In the name of all that is holy, leave Tubman and the womanist movement that she represents, out of this.
01.22.18
11 items
11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2018

Take a look at this selection of photos from the 2018 Women's March that captured the power flexed in cities…
01.22.18
11 items
Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen…

A 14-year history of Omarosa in front of the cameras.
01.22.18
Who’s Rory Farquharson? 3 Facts About Malia Obama’s…

Malia Obama's rumored British boyfriend Rory Farquharson led an interesting life before he met the former first daughter.
01.22.18
15 items
Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018…

We rounded up all the hair products you need to achieve these looks.
01.22.18
Trump’s ‘Sh_thole’ Remark Sets off A Rebellion

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s publisher sparked newsroom rebellion after publishing an editorial defending Trump’s shithole countries remark.
01.22.18
You Won’t Believe What Racist Name This Italian…

Who approved this???
01.22.18
30 items
Sistas Unite! 30 Of The Most Powerful Pictures…

Saturday, Jan 20 marked the second annual Women’s March that took place in Washington D.C, New York, Chicago and other…
01.22.18
Colin Kaepernick Shares Plans For The Final $100K…

Social activist and NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick shared how he will allocate the final $100,000 of his $1 million…
01.22.18
Lupita Nyong’o To Release Children’s Book About Being…

Academy award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o is releasing a children’s book about colorism.
01.21.18