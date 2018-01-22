News & Gossip
They’re Dragging Judge Judy To Court Y’all…

The plaintiffs claim their the brains behind Judge Judy's success...

2017 Forbes Women's Summit

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Famous TV judge Judy Sheindlin has slowly but surely become a staple of American pop culture, but it seems even Her Honor isn’t safe from the court of law.

According to TMZ, Judge Judy and CBS will appear as defendants in a case against Kaye Switzer and the estate of Sandi Spreckman. Plaintiffs Switzer and Spreckman claim they helped develop Judge Judy’s “insanely popular court show back in 1995,” but “were cut out of all the profits.”

Judge Judy eventually sold the reality court show’s library to CBS for a reported $95 million, of which Switzer and Spreckman received nothing. Here’s how TMZ says it all went down (allegedly):

“Switzer and Spreckman were actually staffers on “The People’s Court” during Wapner’s run and got in touch with Judy and brought her to Larry Little, the producer who got the show up and running. The 2 women were dismissed early on.”

The ladies want $4.5 million, at least.

