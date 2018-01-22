Have You Seen This Dark Twisted ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Spoof Featuring Method Man?

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song is such a classic that most of us know it better than the National Anthem.
Saturday Night Live decided to give the vintage intro a more sinister spin than the jolly vibe that we’re use to, starring SNL newcomer Chris Redd, Jessica Chastain and Method Man.
Watch until the end
