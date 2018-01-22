News & Gossip
Have You Seen This Dark Twisted ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Spoof Featuring Method Man?

2014 Winter TCA Tour - Day 6

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song is such a classic that most of us know it better than the National Anthem.

Saturday Night Live decided to give the vintage intro a more sinister spin than the jolly vibe that we’re use to, starring SNL newcomer Chris Redd, Jessica Chastain and Method Man.

Watch until the end and hit us up on Facebook and Twitter share your thoughts.

 

