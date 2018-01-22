Watch Bill Cosby Return To The Stage As Sexual Assault Retrial Looms

Photo by

National
Home > National

Watch Bill Cosby Return To The Stage As Sexual Assault Retrial Looms

Cosby is back in the public eye after going into months of self-imposed seclusion.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Heeeee’s back!

The embattled comedian formerly known as “America’s Dad” has announced his return to the stage after months of laying low following his mistrial for allegedly drugging and raping a woman.

READ MORE: Bill Cosby Blind & Living In ‘Personal Hell’

Bill Cosby was expected to perform Monday night both alongside a jazz quartet as well as what seemed to be billed as a solo stand-up comedy performance, according to a press release that the legendary-yet-sullied comedian posted to his Facebook page late Monday afternoon. It would be his first public performance since 2015.

Video of the performance was quickly posted to social media.

The “historic performance with the Tony Williams Jazz Quartet” was scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philadelphia, where Cosby has been out and about as of late.

It was unclear how impromptu of an announcement this was, as LaRose’s web site made no mention of the Cos’ planned performance.

The show’s announcement came just about three months before the expected start of Cosby’s retrial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, who was just one of at least 51 women who have accused him of doing unthinkable things to them after sedating them with prescription strength pills.

The retial for aggravated indecent assault charges was scheduled to begin April 2 in the same suburban Philadelphia courthouse where the first case ended in a mistrial in June. The timing is important to note as since the mistrial, there has been a resounding chorus of women speaking out against their personal experiences of being victims of sexual assault and overall misconduct.

READ MORE: Camille Cosby Supports Bill Cosby Through Legal Struggles

If prosecutors have their way, Cosby will face as many as 19 of his accusers during the retrial, according to NBC News. That number could include Janice Dickerson, the former supermodel who has claimed Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1982.

Still, none of that seemed to be on the mind of Cosby, who went out to dinner in Philadelphia Wednesday night, complete with “a crew of publicists, reporters, and cameramen invited to document the moment,” according to Philly.com.

“The feel of this city at this time for me with the snow … you know, it’s just a great, good, crisp feel,” Cosby said at the dinner. But when asked by the press if he planned to do anything else in the city, he replied tersely: “Yes. And you can’t come.”

SEE ALSO:

‘Oppressive Racism’ Caused Jeanette Epps’ NASA Space Mission Removal, Her Brother Says

Do Ben Carson’s Son And Wife Work For HUD, Too?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

4 photos Launch gallery

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

Continue reading ‘All My Skinfolk Ain’t Skinfolk:’ Famous Black Folks Who’ve Let Us Down

'All My Skinfolk Ain't Skinfolk:' Famous Black Folks Who've Let Us Down

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TBS & CNN Sued For Racial Discrimination

TBS and CNN have been slammed with a lawsuit from a former employee, who saw a major lack of diversity…
01.23.18
RIP: Jesse ‘Smiley’ Rutland, Co-Creator Of ‘The Harlem…

He was one of the innovators behind the dance craze.
01.23.18
Watch Bill Cosby Return To The Stage As…

Bill Cosby announced his return to the stage after months of laying low following his mistrial for allegedly drugging and…
01.23.18
Tourists Advised Not To Leave Jamaican Resorts After…

British, Canadian and American travel advisory boards warn tourists to exercise extreme caution when traveling to the Caribbean island.
01.23.18
Report: Black Employees At TBS And CNN Work…

A new racial discrimination lawsuit filed against CNN and TBS alleges that Black employees received less pay and other claims,…
01.23.18
Muva Harriet Tubman Would Not Be Here For…

In the name of all that is holy, leave Tubman and the womanist movement that she represents, out of this.
01.22.18
11 items
11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2018

Take a look at this selection of photos from the 2018 Women's March that captured the power flexed in cities…
01.22.18
11 items
Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen…

A 14-year history of Omarosa in front of the cameras.
01.22.18
Who’s Rory Farquharson? 3 Facts About Malia Obama’s…

Malia Obama's rumored British boyfriend Rory Farquharson led an interesting life before he met the former first daughter.
01.22.18
15 items
Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018…

We rounded up all the hair products you need to achieve these looks.
01.22.18