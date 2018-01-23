RIP: Jesse ‘Smiley’ Rutland, Co-Creator Of ‘The Harlem Shake,’ Murdered In His Home

Sad news. According to the New York Daily News, Jesse “Smiley” Rutland, co -creator of the dance sensation the Harlem Shake was found shot dead in his Brooklyn home.
The Daily News reports, “Jesse (Smiley) Rutland was shot at his house on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Ave. in East Flatbush on Dec. 10, authorities said. He died at Kings County Hospital.” Maurice Strayhorn, another creator of the dance move, revealed on Facebook that he was shot and killed with his children nearby. “Jesse ‘Smiley’ Rutland has been senselessly murdered on (sic) in his home with his children nearby. He was shot at 7:35 a.m. His 6 year old son attempted to revive him and ran out in the snow seeking help from a neighbor.”
The Daily News also reports, “Kumar Reid, 29, was arrested for Rutland’s murder on the same day. Reid was charged second-degree murder and weapons possession.” A motive for the murder has not been revealed.
Our condolences go out out Smiley’s friends, family and fans. Check out a video of the origins of Harlem Shake below:
SOURCE: New York Daily News
SEE ALSO:
Civil Rights Chronicler For Ebony And Jet Simeon Booker Dies
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Erica Garner, 27Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. LeRoy Frasier, 80Source:Getty 2 of 24
3. Don Hogan Charles, 79Source:Getty 3 of 24
4. Combat Jack, 48Source:Getty 4 of 24
5. Mamie Johnson, 82Source:Getty 5 of 24
6. Della Reese, 86Source:Splash News 6 of 24
7. Simeon Booker, 99Source:Getty 7 of 24
8. David Cassidy, 67Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. Fats Domino, 89Source:Getty 9 of 24
10. Robert Guillaume, 89Source:Getty 10 of 24
11. Tom Petty, 66Source:Getty 11 of 24
12. Bernie Casey, 78Source:Getty 12 of 24
13. Jim Vance, 75Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53Source:Getty 14 of 24
15. Charlie Murphy, 57Source:Getty 15 of 24
16. Chuck Berry, 90Source:Getty 16 of 24
17. James Cotton, 81Source:Getty 17 of 24
18. Joni Sledge, 60Source:Getty 18 of 24
19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73Source:Getty 19 of 24
20. Al Jarreau, 76Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80Source:Getty 21 of 24
22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43Source:Getty 22 of 24
23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63Source:Getty 23 of 24
24. Roy Innis, 82Source:Getty 24 of 24