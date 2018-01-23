RIP: Jesse ‘Smiley’ Rutland, Co-Creator Of ‘The Harlem Shake,’ Murdered In His Home

Sad news. According to the New York Daily News, Jesse “Smiley” Rutland, co -creator of the dance sensation the Harlem Shake was found shot dead in his Brooklyn home.

The Daily News reports, “Jesse (Smiley) Rutland was shot at his house on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Ave. in East Flatbush on Dec. 10, authorities said. He died at Kings County Hospital.” Maurice Strayhorn, another creator of the dance move, revealed on Facebook that he was shot and killed with his children nearby. “Jesse ‘Smiley’ Rutland has been senselessly murdered on (sic) in his home with his children nearby. He was shot at 7:35 a.m. His 6 year old son attempted to revive him and ran out in the snow seeking help from a neighbor.”

The Daily News also reports, “Kumar Reid, 29, was arrested for Rutland’s murder on the same day. Reid was charged second-degree murder and weapons possession.” A motive for the murder has not been revealed.

Our condolences go out out Smiley’s friends, family and fans. Check out a video of the origins of Harlem Shake below:

SOURCE: New York Daily News

