Handcuffed Teen Being Thrown To The Ground By Officer Sparks Outrage [VIDEO]

A La Mesa police officer is now under fire after slamming a handcuffed high school student to the ground. According to the LA Times, many want this officer removed from his duties and pay for what he did to the student. The 30-second video that has gone viral on social media has made many want to protest.

The 17-year-old student was suspended and allegedly refused to leave the school. The chief said, “As they were walking, the student became non-compliant on two separate occasions and made an attempt to free herself by pulling away from the officer. To prevent the student from escaping, the officer forced the student to the ground.”

People are outraged because she was handcuffed and believed it wasn’t necessary to slam her to the ground. Aeiramique Blake, who is speaking for the teenager said, “No matter what was done or not done, that was not the appropriate way to handle a young lady. The community is completely outraged.” The incident is being investigated and we will keep you posted on what happens.

