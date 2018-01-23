News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Did Jill Scott Think Her Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Was Gay?

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
The Made Man Awards 2017

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jill Scott’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Mike Dobson is now heading back to court to countersue her in the divorce. According to Bossip, Dobson revealed that problems between the couple happened before they got married. It was reported that three weeks before the wedding Scott and her lawyer made him sign a prenup without a lawyer and he did it because he loved her.

Dobson is now suing because he believes their prenup should be invalid because he was forced to sign it and Scott violated the agreement by going to the media. He wants half their marital assets and $500,000 for pain and suffering. Dobson also alleges that Scott made him stay away from his family, accused him of stealing and that she went on dates with “intimate male friends.”

He also mentioned that Scott spoke about him being allegedly gay. Dobson in the documents mentioned that he is in “intensive therapeutic treatment” for the way she treated him. A judge has yet to rule on this divorce, but we will keep you posted.

RELATED: Jill Scott Has A Restraining Order Against Her Soon To Be Ex-Husband

RELATEDJill Scott’s Estranged Husband Responds To Divorce: “She’s An Evil Woman”

RELATED: Jill Scott Calls It Quits After One Year Of Marriage

The Latest:

AARP Presents Jill Scott

51 photos Launch gallery

AARP Presents Jill Scott

Continue reading AARP Presents Jill Scott

AARP Presents Jill Scott

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
21 items
FAB FINDS: 21 Workout Items To Make That…

Sweat fashionably.
01.24.18
Alabama Teacher Tells Students To ‘Turn The N-Word…

Another day, another teacher negatively impacting Black students. 
01.24.18
Cop Caught Lying After Video Shows Him Body-Slamming…

Imagine if there wasn't video.
01.24.18
Bank Of America Charges Fee To Customers Who…

Bank of America raised its e-banking fees for customers with low balances.
01.24.18
Laverne Cox Makes History As First Trans Woman…

Her empowering message challenges us all to love who we are.
01.24.18
TBS & CNN Sued For Racial Discrimination

TBS and CNN have been slammed with a lawsuit from a former employee, who saw a major lack of diversity…
01.23.18
RIP: Jesse ‘Smiley’ Rutland, Co-Creator Of ‘The Harlem…

He was one of the innovators behind the dance craze.
01.23.18
Watch Bill Cosby Return To The Stage As…

Bill Cosby announced his return to the stage after months of laying low following his mistrial for allegedly drugging and…
01.23.18
Tourists Advised Not To Leave Jamaican Resorts After…

British, Canadian and American travel advisory boards warn tourists to exercise extreme caution when traveling to the Caribbean island.
01.23.18
Report: Black Employees At TBS And CNN Work…

A new racial discrimination lawsuit filed against CNN and TBS alleges that Black employees received less pay and other claims,…
01.23.18