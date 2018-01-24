PleaseStand Ad Blocked From Super Bowl

Super Bowl is coming up soon and many want to make sure their advertisement is seen. According to VICE, one advertisement that didn’t make the cut was about service men holding an American flag next to the words #PleaseStand. The ad also talks about NFL players that took a knee during the season.

The advertisement was not accepted because is was a political statement. Spokesman Brian McCarthy said, “The Super Bowl game program is designed for fans to commemorate and celebrate the game, players, teams, and the Super Bowl. It’s never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some as a political statement.”

The American Vets are not happy about this and believes they have a right to show it. A statement released by The American Vets say, “Freedom of speech works both ways. We respect the rights of those who choose to protest, as these rights are precisely what our members have fought — and in many cases died — for. But imposing corporate censorship to deny that same right to those veterans who have secured it for us all is reprehensible.” The printed advertisement would’ve cost $30,000 for the Super Bowl printed program.

