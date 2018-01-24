News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

#PleaseStand Ad Blocked From Super Bowl

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

Super Bowl is coming up soon and many want to make sure their advertisement is seen. According to VICE, one advertisement that didn’t make the cut was about service men holding an American flag next to the words #PleaseStand. The ad also talks about NFL players that took a knee during the season.

The advertisement was not accepted because is was a political statement. Spokesman Brian McCarthy said, “The Super Bowl game program is designed for fans to commemorate and celebrate the game, players, teams, and the Super Bowl. It’s never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some as a political statement.”

The American Vets are not happy about this and believes they have a right to show it. A statement released by The American Vets say, “Freedom of speech works both ways. We respect the rights of those who choose to protest, as these rights are precisely what our members have fought — and in many cases died — for. But imposing corporate censorship to deny that same right to those veterans who have secured it for us all is reprehensible.” The printed advertisement would’ve cost $30,000 for the Super Bowl printed program.

RELATED: Could The Eagles Get Their Cinderella Story At The Super Bowl? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Justin Timberlake Feels About Returning To The Super Bowl Stage [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Janet Jackson Shouldn’t Join Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee [PHOTOS]

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee [PHOTOS]

Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee [PHOTOS]

Here are some celebrities who took a knee this week to be in support of Colin Kaepernick and the protest against police brutality.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
21 items
FAB FINDS: 21 Workout Items To Make That…

Sweat fashionably.
01.24.18
Alabama Teacher Tells Students To ‘Turn The N-Word…

Another day, another teacher negatively impacting Black students. 
01.24.18
Cop Caught Lying After Video Shows Him Body-Slamming…

Imagine if there wasn't video.
01.24.18
Bank Of America Charges Fee To Customers Who…

Bank of America raised its e-banking fees for customers with low balances.
01.24.18
Laverne Cox Makes History As First Trans Woman…

Her empowering message challenges us all to love who we are.
01.24.18
TBS & CNN Sued For Racial Discrimination

TBS and CNN have been slammed with a lawsuit from a former employee, who saw a major lack of diversity…
01.23.18
RIP: Jesse ‘Smiley’ Rutland, Co-Creator Of ‘The Harlem…

He was one of the innovators behind the dance craze.
01.23.18
Watch Bill Cosby Return To The Stage As…

Bill Cosby announced his return to the stage after months of laying low following his mistrial for allegedly drugging and…
01.23.18
Tourists Advised Not To Leave Jamaican Resorts After…

British, Canadian and American travel advisory boards warn tourists to exercise extreme caution when traveling to the Caribbean island.
01.23.18
Report: Black Employees At TBS And CNN Work…

A new racial discrimination lawsuit filed against CNN and TBS alleges that Black employees received less pay and other claims,…
01.23.18