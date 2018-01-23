News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Missing Woman’s Body Found Dismembered On Top Of Ex-Husband’s Stove In Pans

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Crime Scene at Residential Home

Source: adamkaz / Getty

Magdalena Aguilar Romero was last seen January 13th, but the remains of her body were recently found. According to VIBE, she told her relatives she was going to get her kids from her ex-husband’s home and was never seen again. Romero’s body was found dismembered by the Mexican authorities.

Spokesman Roberto Alvarez said, “It is presumed that she was cooked.” Her legs as well as her arms were found in a pot and her pelvis was found in a bag near the stove. They later found her other parts near the fridge. There is no word on what happened to Romero’s ex-husband, but we will keep you updated.

RELATED: Co-Creator Of The Harlem Shake Murdered

RELATED: Rihanna Says Goodbye To Her Cousin Who Was Tragically Murdered [VIDEO]

RELATED: Black Lesbian Murdered And Burned Alive

The Latest:

Iyanla Vanzant

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
21 items
FAB FINDS: 21 Workout Items To Make That…

Sweat fashionably.
01.24.18
Alabama Teacher Tells Students To ‘Turn The N-Word…

Another day, another teacher negatively impacting Black students. 
01.24.18
Cop Caught Lying After Video Shows Him Body-Slamming…

Imagine if there wasn't video.
01.24.18
Bank Of America Charges Fee To Customers Who…

Bank of America raised its e-banking fees for customers with low balances.
01.24.18
Laverne Cox Makes History As First Trans Woman…

Her empowering message challenges us all to love who we are.
01.24.18
TBS & CNN Sued For Racial Discrimination

TBS and CNN have been slammed with a lawsuit from a former employee, who saw a major lack of diversity…
01.23.18
RIP: Jesse ‘Smiley’ Rutland, Co-Creator Of ‘The Harlem…

He was one of the innovators behind the dance craze.
01.23.18
Watch Bill Cosby Return To The Stage As…

Bill Cosby announced his return to the stage after months of laying low following his mistrial for allegedly drugging and…
01.23.18
Tourists Advised Not To Leave Jamaican Resorts After…

British, Canadian and American travel advisory boards warn tourists to exercise extreme caution when traveling to the Caribbean island.
01.23.18
Report: Black Employees At TBS And CNN Work…

A new racial discrimination lawsuit filed against CNN and TBS alleges that Black employees received less pay and other claims,…
01.23.18