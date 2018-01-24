Radio One Exclusives
Is Senator Cory Booker Considering A Run at The White House in 2020?

2016 Democratic National Convention

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Senator Cory Booked called into the Quincy Harris Morning Show with K. Foxx. They discussed his presidential aspirations, whether Oprah would be his running mate, and who is he cheering for in the Super Bowl. After all, his South Jersey constituents ARE Eagles fans! Check out the audio below!

Hundreds of thousands of women marked the one year anniversary of the 45th president’s inauguration by taking to the nation’s streets as part of the 2018 Women’s March to bring attention to political, social and personal issues that have risen controversially to the forefront over the past 365 days. As usual, Black women were out in force on the front lines, making their voices heard. Take a look at this selection of photos that captured the emotion associated with the marches that took place in cities all across the country. https://twitter.com/CoreyTruth87/status/954900078665355265 https://twitter.com/andie_gayle/status/954880227875815424

