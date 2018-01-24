Is Senator Cory Booker Considering A Run at The White House in 2020?

Senator Cory Booked called into the Quincy Harris Morning Show with K. Foxx. They discussed his presidential aspirations, whether Oprah would be his running mate, and who is he cheering for in the Super Bowl. After all, his South Jersey constituents ARE Eagles fans! Check out the audio below!
