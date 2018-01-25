TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

That’s What She Said: Melania Tweets Office Anniversary Message

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Leave a comment

1/25/18- Melania Trump tweeted a message commemorating the first year she’s spent in office with her husband President Donald Trump. However, Sherri and Kym think she was saying something entirely different like she’s sleeping with a general or she’s going to tell Trump who their sons real father is!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading That’s What She Said: Melania Tweets Office Anniversary Message

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Hospitalized Just Two Days After Receiving…

She is expected to make a full recovery.
01.25.18
Madewell And J. Crew Extend Their Sizes For…

Cue Ginuwine voice: Now there's more room in their jeans.
01.25.18
Former Gymnast Mattie Larson Purposely Harmed Herself To…

Larson said she attempted to force a concussion in order to avoid contact with Larry Nassar.
01.25.18
Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian…

The Oscar winner's boycott continues.
01.25.18
Alabama Teacher Tells Students To ‘Turn The N-Word…

Another day, another teacher negatively impacting Black students. 
01.24.18
Cop Caught Lying After Video Shows Him Body-Slamming…

Imagine if there wasn't video.
01.24.18
Bank Of America Charges Fee To Customers Who…

Bank of America raised its e-banking fees for customers with low balances.
01.24.18
Laverne Cox Makes History As First Trans Woman…

Her empowering message challenges us all to love who we are.
01.24.18
TBS & CNN Sued For Racial Discrimination

TBS and CNN have been slammed with a lawsuit from a former employee, who saw a major lack of diversity…
01.23.18
RIP: Jesse ‘Smiley’ Rutland, Co-Creator Of ‘The Harlem…

He was one of the innovators behind the dance craze.
01.23.18