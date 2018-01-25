That’s What She Said: Melania Tweets Office Anniversary Message

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/25/18- Melania Trump tweeted a message commemorating the first year she’s spent in office with her husband President Donald Trump. However, Sherri and Kym think she was saying something entirely different like she’s sleeping with a general or she’s going to tell Trump who their sons real father is!

This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments. I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MMRi72ENd0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 20, 2018

