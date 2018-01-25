‘This Is Us’ Fans Tearfully Prepare Themselves For #SuperBawl Sunday

Are you ready? We’re not.
For almost two seasons Jack Pearson’s tragic fate evaded This Is Us fans, but now we pretty much know how he dies—in a fire the night of Super Bowl Sunday, started by an old crockpot that his neighbor gave him. Even though we’ve been warned, we know it’ll be too much to watch the altruistic father lose his life. So, we’re all prepping ourselves, as the highly-anticipated and anxiety-inducing episode will air after the Super Bowl on February 4.
Like us, fans are clearly losing their sh*t:
If you want a sneak peek at how it’ll all go down two weeks from now, hit the flip.