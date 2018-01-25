Whoever Says Pregnant Girls Can’t Dance Hasn’t Seen These Videos Of Tia Mowry-Hardrict

Dance as a form of exercise is nothing new. But when you’re six months pregnant, like Tia Mowry- Hardrict, it’s the perfect way to mix a little fun with your workout routine.

They say staying active during pregnancy helps make labor easier — so Tia’s baby girl should have no problem gracefully entering the world.

Hit the flip to see more.

