Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Get Their Own Barbie Dolls

This movie isn't even out yet and it's already killing it!

Danielle Jennings
If the March 9 release date for Disney’s and Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time is too far away and you need something to satisfy you until then, look no further because Barbie has you covered with a special line of dolls inspired by the film.

Essence Cover, February 2018

In exclusive news from Entertainment Weekly, it has been announced that the trio of female stars from the Disney fantasy film A Wrinkle in Time have been transformed into actual Barbie dolls. With under two months until the film’s release, this move by Mattel to add its characters to the Barbie universe is a great way to drum up even more anticipation for the movie that boasts Ava DuVernay’s $100 million directing talents.

The “Mrs. W” trio of Ava DuVernay’s ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ has entered the Barbie universe.

Reese Witherspoon’s Mrs. Whatsit, Oprah Winfrey’s Mrs. Which, and Mindy Kaling’s Mrs. Who, have been transformed into a set of collectible dolls ahead of the fantasy film’s release, and the director herself is a fan.

Barbie’s website lists the dolls as being “for the adult collector.” They’re not available for purchase just yet but will retail for $50 each.

This isn’t the first time that DuVernay has had a connection to Barbie. Back in 2015, she was transformed into a Barbie doll as part of the Mattel company’s “Shero” campaign, which honored real-life women and their accomplishments in entertainment.

You can check out the first look of the Barbies from A Wrinkle in Time and read Ava DuVernay’s reaction BELOW:

 

