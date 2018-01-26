News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kimora Lee Defends Russell Simmons: “These Allegations Against Him Are Nothing Like The Person I Have Known”

The music mogul's ex-wife speaks out amid mounting sexual misconduct allegations against Russell.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Argyleculture By Russell Simmons - Front Row - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

Although model Kimora Lee and ex-husband Russell Simmons split over a decade ago, the mommy of four recently took to Instagram to weigh in on the recent sexual assault allegations aimed at the music mogul.

We previously reported, over a dozen women have accused Russell Simmons of rape and sexual misconduct in the last couple of months as the #MeToo movement sweeps Hollywood.

Kimora, who shares two children with the devout vegan, has been mum in the wake of the allegations until now.

“I add my voice to the chorus of those speaking out against harassment and violence in all its forms,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her defense of Simmons is carefully worded–she affirms his character without dismissing the claims.

“I have known Russell for over 25 years. We were close friends, married, divorced, and have remained friends, co-parents, and partners throughout it all.  These allegations against him are nothing I have known in all that time,” she continues.

She goes on to stand in solidarity with victims, while insisting no one should be “condemned legally without due process and a fair trial.”

Read more below:

Now that I put my baby down…

A post shared by Kimora Lee Simmons (@kimoraleesimmons) on

RELATED LINKS

Kimora Lee Simmons’ 3rd Husband May Be Involved In Billion Dollar Money Laundering Scandal

Hold Your Congrats: Kimora Lee Simmons Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

The Best Photos Of Kimora Lee Simmons In Mommy Mode

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Kimora Lee Defends Russell Simmons: “These Allegations Against Him Are Nothing Like The Person I Have Known”

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jemele Hill Moves From ‘SportsCenter’ To Sports, Race…

Jemele Hill was expected to leave her role on ESPN’s flagship show “SportsCenter” and join the staff of The Undefeated…
01.26.18
Roland Martin Skillfully Responds To Mo’Nique Diss About…

TV One's Roland Martin had a skillful response to Mo'Nique calling out his record on fighting for Black folks to…
01.26.18
20 items
We Are Loving Black-ish Star Marsai Martin’s Red…

She's not a little girl anymore! Check out Black-ish star Marsai Martin's red carpet style evolution.
01.26.18
Oprah 2020 Won’t Happen, But That’s Not A…

Oprah Winfrey is not interested in being president of the United States.
01.26.18
HUD Staffer Who Cyberbullied April Ryan Follows Trump’s…

HUD event planner Lynne Patton used Twitter to publicly mock the physical appearance of White House correspondent April Ryan.
01.26.18
Vince McMahon Reportedly Bringing Back The XFL

A couple of weeks ago World Wrestling Entertainment owner Vince McMahon sold a whopping 3.34 million shares in his company for…
01.26.18
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Hospitalized Just Two Days After Receiving…

She is expected to make a full recovery.
01.25.18
Madewell And J. Crew Extend Their Sizes For…

Cue Ginuwine voice: Now there's more room in their jeans.
01.25.18
Former Gymnast Mattie Larson Purposely Harmed Herself To…

Larson said she attempted to force a concussion in order to avoid contact with Larry Nassar.
01.25.18
Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian…

The Oscar winner's boycott continues.
01.25.18