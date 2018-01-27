News & Gossip
Have You Seen This Rare Footage Of Michael Jackson’s Tragic Pepsi Commercial? (WARNING: Graphic Content)

Magic 95.9
Michael Jackson

Source: Frank Edwards / Getty

On this day in 1984, our beloved Michael Jackson suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns on his scalp while filming a Pepsi commercial.

The King of Pop nearly died from the incident, which ignited his jacket and his hair. But until recent years, the graphic footage has been kept away from public. Hit the flip to watch what went down on that fateful day.

