Mo’Nique’s Sister Puts Her On Blast

Mo’Nique has been making headlines lately after she alleges that Netflix offered her $500,000 to do a comedy special. The comedian and Academy-Award winner believes she deserves more and wants to be paid like fellow comedians Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Amy Schumer. According to Rolling Out, now Mo’Nique’s sister is getting involved in the drama.

Follow @TheRSMS

Her older sibling, Millicent Imes believes that she needs to calm down over this pay and focus more on their sick mother. She said on social media, “Here is my Reply….And I thought the Suck A D..K. Would end what little. Career she had left. But Damn $500,000.00 would have Probably Given you the CROSS OVER That You could NEVER Obtain. and you wants to Play the IMMA “A” list Whatever!!! And Again. YOUR NOT.. So what the others were offered…it was Based on there Merit. And Not there OSCAR!! Sis PLEASE GET A GRIP!!! I know your Reading your Comments. And like your WHATEVER He is said. EVERYBODY ELSE CANT BE WRONG!! Go. Figure. Stay in YOUR LANE Boo. Well Enough Said. Lets ALL Keep her in PRAYER!! “Bye FELISHA” This SONG Explains IT!! PS: Ooh and by the Way. Mommies doing Good if you wanted know!!”

She even wrote another post about Monique and posted a song by Teddy Pendergrass called “The Whole Town’s Laughing At Me.” Some believe that her husband, Sidney Hicks is influencing the comedian to do these videos. We will keep you posted as the Mo’Nique drama continues.

RELATED: Mo’Nique Accuses Sheryl Underwood Of Throwing Her Under The Bus [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why Mo’Nique’s Strategy Against Netflix Isn’t Smart [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Have Led Campaign Against Netflix [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: