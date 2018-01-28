News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mo’Nique’s Sister Puts Her On Blast

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Mo’Nique has been making headlines lately after she alleges that Netflix offered her $500,000 to do a comedy special. The comedian and Academy-Award winner believes she deserves more and wants to be paid like fellow comedians Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Amy Schumer. According to Rolling Out, now Mo’Nique’s sister is getting involved in the drama.

Her older sibling, Millicent Imes believes that she needs to calm down over this pay and focus more on their sick mother. She said on social media, “Here is my Reply….And I thought the Suck A D..K. Would end what little. Career she had left. But Damn $500,000.00 would have Probably Given you the CROSS OVER That You could NEVER Obtain. and you wants to Play the IMMA “A” list Whatever!!! And Again. YOUR NOT.. So what the others were offered…it was Based on there Merit. And Not there OSCAR!! Sis PLEASE GET A GRIP!!! I know your Reading your Comments. And like your WHATEVER He is said. EVERYBODY ELSE CANT BE WRONG!! Go. Figure. Stay in YOUR LANE Boo. Well Enough Said. Lets ALL Keep her in PRAYER!! “Bye FELISHA” This SONG Explains IT!! PS: Ooh and by the Way. Mommies doing Good if you wanted know!!”

She even wrote another post about Monique and posted a song by Teddy Pendergrass called “The Whole Town’s Laughing At Me.” Some believe that her husband, Sidney Hicks is influencing the comedian to do these videos. We will keep you posted as the Mo’Nique drama continues.

RELATED: Mo’Nique Accuses Sheryl Underwood Of Throwing Her Under The Bus [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why Mo’Nique’s Strategy Against Netflix Isn’t Smart [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Have Led Campaign Against Netflix [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Women’s History Month: The Funniest In Comedy

13 photos Launch gallery

Women’s History Month: The Funniest In Comedy

Continue reading Women’s History Month: The Funniest In Comedy

Women’s History Month: The Funniest In Comedy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch the 2018 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony Live…

The Grammys will be televised on Network Television tonight but you can watch the “Premiere Ceremony” ceremony live! The early awards…
01.28.18
16-Year-Old Virginia Girl’s Body Found 2 Weeks After…

Her name was Jholie Moussa.
01.28.18
Woman Sues Walmart For Locking Up Black Hair…

Essie Grundy says she felt like she was being treated like a criminal, all for a 48-cent comb.
01.28.18
Trump Fires Back At Jay-Z

Jay-Z condemned President Donald Trump’s “sh_thole countries” remark about Africa and Haiti in an interview on CNN.
01.28.18
Expect ‘Auntie Maxine’ To Give A Fiery Response…

Rep. Maxine Waters will have a national platform on BET News to respond to President Donald Trump’s State of the…
01.28.18
Reclaiming His Time! Former President Obama Hasn’t Spoken…

Can you blame him though?
01.28.18
Maxine Waters To Deliver Her Own National Address…

You know this tea will be pipping hot!
01.28.18
Shots Fired! A List Of The Black Celebrities…

Roland Martin, Steve Harvey, Oprah and more.
01.28.18
Sanaa Lathan Rocks Close Cropped ‘Do For Photo…

Sanaa Lathan is breathtaking in a new photo shoot for Nappily Ever After. Sanaa has rocked a number of styles…
01.28.18
Jemele Hill Moves From ‘SportsCenter’ To Sports, Race…

Jemele Hill was expected to leave her role on ESPN’s flagship show “SportsCenter” and join the staff of The Undefeated…
01.26.18