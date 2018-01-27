Marsai Martin Of “Black-ish” To Executive Produce And Star In Her Own Film

Each week Marsai Martin of “Black-ish” makes us laugh and enjoy every moment of the show. According to BuzzFeed, the actress will executive produce and star in her film “Little.” Since she makes us laugh every week her first film had to be a comedy.
The movie will be about a woman who gets a chance to relive her younger life and not have to deal with being an adult. Martin is only 13 and is making a name for herself. Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahid as well as Jordan Peele all went on social media to congratulate her. There is no word on when the film will come out, but we are pretty excited about this.
