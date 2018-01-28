News & Gossip
Black Love! Kenya Moore and Husband Marc Daly Celebrate Her Birthday in Egypt

The couple is living it up in the Mother Land!

Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly seem to be going strong!

The couple recently went to Egypt to celebrate the RHOA star’s 47th birthday in style!

“Never in a million years did I think I’d actually visit #Egypt I’ve long romanticized about visiting this historically rich country-which is the first wonder of the world- and with my husband. Thank you for the most amazing birthday gift of my life!” the birthday girl wrote in a post on Instagram.

 

Before that, she also gave a little teaser, asking her followers where did they think she was on vacation:

 

Where in the world am I? 😘#hbd

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

 

As we previously reported, the couple was recentlyspotted with Kandi Burruss and her hubby Todd Tucker on a double date at Marc’s restaurant in Brooklyn, SoCo. Apparently, the food was a hit.

“Marc and I just love love love these two #doubledate #blacklove #ThatsMrsDalyToYou,” Kenya wrote.

 

While Kenya’s home life may seem on the up and up, her future in the RHOA franchise seems a little shaky. According to PEOPLE, on the last episode of the show, Kenya stormed out while filming, threatening to never come back.

“I didn’t come to constantly be dragged in the mud,” she shouted after being confronted about her bad behavior during a disastrous dinner with Housewives Cynthia BaileyPorsha Williams, their sisters and frequent RHOA guest Shamea Morton.

“I don’t give a f—. I don’t give a f— about any of them bitches. “Every time I do something positive it turns into some b——-.”

Welp!

Kenya had been accused of being rude while the ladies were in Houston giving back to Hurricane Harvey victims.

“I wasn’t rude to nobody at that event. F— these m———— hoes,” Moore screamed at her producer. “The whole table is f—— stupid as s—.”

She also explained that this is why her husband refuses to be on the show.

“That’s why Marc don’t wanna be part of this. Because every time you turn around and trash his f—— wife,” Moore said. “Sick of it! I don’t f—— gotta do s— no more. Take my m———— mic off.”

Hopefully, she can work it all out. In the meantime, happy birthday Kenya!!!

