Watch the 2018 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony Live Stream

The Grammys will be televised on Network Television tonight but you can watch the “Premiere Ceremony” ceremony live! The early awards normally include 75 Grammy awards including some of the Hip-Hop and Gospel awards. It will also feature performances by Body Count, India.Arie, Jazzmeia Horn, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, and Stile Antico.

And The Nominees Are? Here Are Your Rap And R&B Grammy Nominees!

And The Nominees Are? Here Are Your Rap And R&B Grammy Nominees!

And The Nominees Are? Here Are Your Rap And R&B Grammy Nominees!

