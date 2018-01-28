Watch the 2018 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony Live Stream

The Grammys will be televised on Network Television tonight but you can watch the “Premiere Ceremony” ceremony live! The early awards normally include 75 Grammy awards including some of the Hip-Hop and Gospel awards. It will also feature performances by Body Count, India.Arie, Jazzmeia Horn, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, and Stile Antico.
And The Nominees Are? Here Are Your Rap And R&B Grammy Nominees!
1. Grammy Awards Best New Artist
2. Jay Z "4:44"
3. Kendrick Lamar "DAMN"
4. Migos "Culture"
5. Rapsody "Lalia's Wisdom"
6. Tyler, the Creator "Flower Boy"
7. Best Rap Song
8. Cardi B "Bodak Yellow"
9. Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi "Chase Me"
10. Kendrick Lamar "Humble."
11. Rapsody "Sassy"
12. Jay Z ""The Story of O.J."
13. Grammy Rap/Sung Performance
14. 6lack "Prblms"
15. Goldlink Featuring Shy Glizzy & Brent Fiyaz "Crew"
16. Jay Z Featuring Beayonce ""Family Feud"
17. Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna "Loyalty."
18. SZA Featuring "Love Galore"
19. Best Rap Performance
20. Big Sean "Bounce Back"
21. Cardi B "Bodak Yellow"
22. Jay Z "4:44"
23. Kendrick Lamar "Humble"
24. Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad and Boujee"
25. Best R&B Album
26. Daniel Caesar "Freudian"
27. Ledisi
28. Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
29. PJ Morton "Gumbo"
30. Musiq Soulchild "Feel the Real'
31. Urban contemporary album
32. 6lack "Free 6lack"
33. Childish Gambino "Awaken, My Love!"
34. Khalid "American Teen"
35. SZA "Ctrl"
36. 2016 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience - Day 1
37. Buno Mars "That's What I Like"
38. SZA "Supermodel"
39. Childish Gambino "Redbone"
40. Khalid "Location"
41. PJ Morton "First Began"
42. Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis "Get You"
43. Kehlani "Distraction"
44. Ledisi "High"
45. Bruno Mars "That's What I Like
46. SZA "The Weekend"
47. Traditional R&B performance
