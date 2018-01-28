Watch This Soulful Serenade From Jamie Foxx If You Need Some Inspiration

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty
We don’t get to hear Jamie Foxx sing as often as we’d like — but if you’re like us, you appreciate him more whenever he touches the mic and lets his vocals fly.
Need some inspiration on this fine Sunday? Let Jamie and LeAndria Johnson serenade you with this classic gospel song.
