Young Man Speaks On Why Having Name Brand Things Shouldn’t Make You Feel Important [VIDEO]

A video of a kid talking about him getting bullied for wearing Fila sneakers is going viral. The young man is sitting in the car and begins to talk about being made fun of because he wasn’t wearing popular sneakers. He told the kid that he was okay because he rather have knowledge and wisdom that can be used forever. The video has over 6.2 million views and 200,000 shares.

The young man also had a message for parents that buy their children name brand things to make them feel important. He spoke about how they are turning them into materialistic people and how it won’t help them in life. The best part was how he said in 20 years you won’t be able to fit the sneaker, but he will always have that knowledge of important things. This young man is awesome and let us know what you think of what he said.

