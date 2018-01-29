News & Gossip
Is Monica Pregnant With Her Fourth Child?

Magic 95.9
BET Presents The Players' Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Monica Brown is having a great year, the singer recently finished up touring with Xscape and now might be expecting baby number four. According to Ebony, the mother of three will have another child in August. Brown went through a medical scare last year and is back to being healthy again.

Monica has two kids with rapper Rodney ‘Rocko’ Hill and one child with her husband, Shannon Brown. Sources say, “She’s trying to keep it secret at this point and wait until she’s further along.” Monica has yet to confirm the news, but we will keep you posted on any updates.

The Latest:

Monica & Shannon Brown’s Love Was Overflowing At Their Memorial Day Celebration

Monica & Shannon Brown’s Love Was Overflowing At Their Memorial Day Celebration

