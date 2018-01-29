News & Gossip
Kirk Frost Writes Heartfelt Message After His Mother Passes Away

Kirk Frost

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Losing a parent isn’t easy and for “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star, Kirk Frost it’s just the beginning. His mother, Gloria passed last week and he went on Instagram to post a special memory they had shared with his son, Karter. In the message he spoke about how loved she was and how much he is going to miss her.

Frost said, “Never thought that today would start out like this #rip mom I love you so much and don’t know how my life is going to be without you 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 don’t know how to tell Karter his grandma is in heaven now he loves you much..We just talk to you 2 days ago and ask when you coming back to see us and you said in may…I’m lost for words it just four days away from my birthday and you left us..I am so hurt 🙏🏽🙏🏽♥♥#rip mom.” Fans responded back with their condolences and we will be keeping him as well as his family in our prayers.

