Kirk Frost Writes Heartfelt Message After His Mother Passes Away

Losing a parent isn’t easy and for “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star, Kirk Frost it’s just the beginning. His mother, Gloria passed last week and he went on Instagram to post a special memory they had shared with his son, Karter. In the message he spoke about how loved she was and how much he is going to miss her.
Never thought that today would start out like this #rip mom I love you so much and don’t know how my life is going to be without you 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 don’t know how to tell Karter his grandma is in heaven now he loves you much..We just talk to you 2 days ago and ask when you coming back to see us and you said in may…I’m lost for words it just four days away from my birthday and you left us..I am so hurt 🙏🏽🙏🏽♥️♥️#rip mom
Frost said, “Never thought that today would start out like this #rip mom I love you so much and don’t know how my life is going to be without you don’t know how to tell Karter his grandma is in heaven now he loves you much..We just talk to you 2 days ago and ask when you coming back to see us and you said in may…I’m lost for words it just four days away from my birthday and you left us..I am so hurt #rip mom.” Fans responded back with their condolences and we will be keeping him as well as his family in our prayers.
RELATED: How Kirk Frost Got Out Of His Paternity Drama
RELATED: Ray J’s Mother Gets Into His Relationship Drama With Princess Love
RELATED: Why Does Ray J’s Mom Think Princess Love Owes Him An Apology? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Survivor Soul Stroll 2018
- Meek Mill Makes $10K Donation To Colin Kaepernick [VIDEO]
- Lil Rel Snubbed By The Oscars
- #JusticeForLuLu: Tennessee Teen Shaves Her Head After Cruel School Prank
- Here’s How Halle Berry’s Diet Is Slowing Down Her Aging Process
- White Woman Apologizes For Calling Black Child A Monkey On Instagram
- No Filter: 8 Sundance Movies To Look Out For
- Finally! Cleveland Indians Removing Logo In 2019
- One High Schooler’s Incredible Basketball Shot Goes Viral
- NBA Rookie Sterling Brown’s Rough Arrest Over A Parking Violation Is Vintage Milwaukee Police