White Woman Apologizes For Calling Black Child A Monkey On Instagram

An Instagram travel blogger is apologizing for calling a young African girl a monkey.

We just went through this.

A few days ago, Instagram personality Taylor Marie posted a picture of herself holding a young girl from Ghana. The caption almost immediately drew

A caption for the picture originally read, “Here’s me and the cutest little monkey I met in Ghana, Hannah. She always had me pick her up every time she saw me.”

Days later, after she had been informed of her huge transgression, Taylor took the offending post down. She replaced it with a post that featured the same picture and an apology.

The college student insisted that she didn’t mean to call the girl a racial slur. She attempted to explain what inspired her to label Hannah a monkey. Although she stated that she didn’t know this is offensive, she didn’t use her ignorance as a shield to the consequences she might face.

“I want to sincerely apologize with a broken heart – for the offense that a recent post on this subject has caused,” she wrote. “It was never my intention for my post to be negative – and those who know me, know that I don’t see any person that way. I was only referring to how the children loved to climb on me like little kids will do. I love her and all children, and was unaware of the history of this negative connotation until now, and I am deeply sorry for the misuse.”

She continued, “I would never have knowingly used any term or phrase in a derogatory way. My mistake was made from ignorance, not from negativity or bias. To anyone I may have offended, I can only hope that you can be forgiving.”

