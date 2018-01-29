News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

It’s A Boy: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Prep For Baby #2

The Legend home is about to get a little more epic.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-award

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Chrissy Tiegen rocked her baby bump as a must have accessory in a gorgeous Yanina Couture gown for the 2018 Grammys. During the festivities, the model and wife revealed the couple is expecting a boy.

“Mama and her baby boy,” the social media clap back queen captioned a photo:

mama and her baby boy

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

This will be the second child for Teigen and her hubby, music genius John Legend. Their daughter, Luna, will turn 2 in April.

Big sister-to-be Luna had the honor of revealing Teigen’s pregnancy to the world in November:

it's john's!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Teigen was forthcoming about suffering from post partum depression after the birth of her first child. In an essay she penned for Glamour, the 32-year-old described bouts of weepiness while co-hosting Lip Sync Battle.

“I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: “Maybe I’m just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I’m just supposed to be a mom,” she explained.

Wishing a healthy pregnancy and post-partum recovery for you, Chrissy!

 

RELATED LINKS

Issa Black Jesus: John Legend Cast In NBC Live Show ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Stork Alert! John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Are Expecting Baby #2

It’s A Match: Chrissy Teigen And Becca Reveal New Palette

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading It’s A Boy: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Prep For Baby #2

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
#JusticeForLuLu: Tennessee Teen Shaves Her Head After Cruel…

One high school girl is owning her look to take control back from her bullies. A student from Franklin High…
01.30.18
NBA Rookie Sterling Brown’s Rough Arrest Over A…

Unarmed NBA rookie Sterling Brown put the fear of God in multiple Milwaukee police officers for committing a parking violation.
01.30.18
Eric Garner’s Mother Is Turning Her ‘Mourning Into…

"The hope is that there’s more of a coming together. The hope is that it continues to create a dialogue,"…
01.30.18
19 Donald Trump Memes And GIFs That Will…

Laugh to keep from crying!
01.30.18
How Black Folks Can Use Social Media To…

The tragic death of missing Black teen Jholie Moussa in Virginia prompts conversations of how people can use social media…
01.30.18
Van Jones Shuts Down Paris Dennard When He…

So deep in that sunken place.
01.30.18
15 items
LET’S MAKEUP: Don’t Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks…

Nude lips are still trending but that didn't prevent some bold looks. Find all the products you need to get…
01.28.18
Watch the 2018 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony Live…

The Grammys will be televised on Network Television tonight but you can watch the “Premiere Ceremony” ceremony live! The early awards…
01.28.18
16-Year-Old Virginia Girl’s Body Found 2 Weeks After…

Her name was Jholie Moussa.
01.28.18
Woman Sues Walmart For Locking Up Black Hair…

Essie Grundy says she felt like she was being treated like a criminal, all for a 48-cent comb.
01.28.18