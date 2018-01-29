News & Gossip
Amber Rose Reveals Her New Ta-Tas: “I Might Just Be A D-Cup”

Rose proudly showed off her new breasts after undergoing reduction surgery.

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Model, entrepreneur and feminist Amber Rose took to social media to reveal her new and improved breasts.

Muva informed her fans she was undergoing breast reduction surgery to significantly reduce her natural H-cup breasts.

Before undergoing surgery, the mother-of-one posted her consultation with plastic surgeon Garth Fisher. The doc explained the reduction would improve Rose’s mobility and finally get her comfortably into a spaghetti strap top:

While in recovery, Rose showed off her new rack in a support bra, guessing they were now about a D-Cup.

“Look at how much smaller they are. I really went down a lot,” she said. “I don’t know if you guys know but I was like a 36 H. I was really, really big. I think now I might actually just be a D cup, which is really small for me.”

#PressPlay: #AmberRose shows off the results

A post shared by Dr. Garth Fisher (@garthfishermd) on

We are glad Rose got the results she wanted! Maybe now we will be a little more convinced those Sneak Vaunt bras actually work.

 

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Amber Rose Looking Red Hot With Her New Hairstyle?

Here's All The Photos From Amber Rose's Annual SlutWalk

Amber Rose Wants A Restraining Order Against Wiz Khalifa's…Mom

