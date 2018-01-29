19 Donald Trump Memes And GIFs That Will Calm Your Angry, Resisting Soul

Photo by

National
Home > National

19 Donald Trump Memes And GIFs That Will Calm Your Angry, Resisting Soul

Laugh to keep from crying!

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Donald Trump has lowered the bar for The White House and the presidency.  It will take  years to recover from his lack of intelligence, class and humanity. He is behind destructive policies and is supported by a team who will defend him at any cost. On the eve of the State of the Union, Trump is preparing to tell a hour of lies to the American people. We will brace ourselves for digs at the Clintons, Barack Obama — and acting as if his behavior is normal.

That said, in these morbid times, we all need some laughs and the Internet is the perfect place for comic relief. Check out these best Trump  memes and GIFs that will brighten these gloomy days. We all need this right now.

19.

The disgusting moment when Trump said “There’s my African-American over there!”

18.

Well, 45 is clueless…

17.

We couldn’t have shaded him better!

16.

Tiny hands…

15.

Yes, strike him with  lightening!

14.

Yes, of course an NFL player would save the day.

13.

Build that wall on your own because Mexico isn’t paying for it.

12.

Honesty is the best policy.

11.

This legendary Melania moment…

10.

This is a hard one to spot.

9.

That disturbing hair…

8.

The moment when Trump said he was a stable genius…

7.

The Trump train going down in flames!

6.

The First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda passing right by Trump’s p**sy grabbing hand.

5.

Some definite knowledge!

4.

The moment when another racist corrects you.

3.

No lies told here.

2.

There is no collusion?

1.

We had to close with some brilliance from Trevor Noah.

SEE ALSO:

Black Pastor Goes Ballistic Trying To Defend Trump’s Racism To Joy-Ann Reid

Trump ‘Is Racist’: Don Lemon Exits Sunken Place, Returns With Super Black Card

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
#JusticeForLuLu: Tennessee Teen Shaves Her Head After Cruel…

One high school girl is owning her look to take control back from her bullies. A student from Franklin High…
01.30.18
NBA Rookie Sterling Brown’s Rough Arrest Over A…

Unarmed NBA rookie Sterling Brown put the fear of God in multiple Milwaukee police officers for committing a parking violation.
01.30.18
Eric Garner’s Mother Is Turning Her ‘Mourning Into…

"The hope is that there’s more of a coming together. The hope is that it continues to create a dialogue,"…
01.30.18
19 Donald Trump Memes And GIFs That Will…

Laugh to keep from crying!
01.30.18
How Black Folks Can Use Social Media To…

The tragic death of missing Black teen Jholie Moussa in Virginia prompts conversations of how people can use social media…
01.30.18
Van Jones Shuts Down Paris Dennard When He…

So deep in that sunken place.
01.30.18
15 items
LET’S MAKEUP: Don’t Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks…

Nude lips are still trending but that didn't prevent some bold looks. Find all the products you need to get…
01.28.18
Watch the 2018 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony Live…

The Grammys will be televised on Network Television tonight but you can watch the “Premiere Ceremony” ceremony live! The early awards…
01.28.18
16-Year-Old Virginia Girl’s Body Found 2 Weeks After…

Her name was Jholie Moussa.
01.28.18
Woman Sues Walmart For Locking Up Black Hair…

Essie Grundy says she felt like she was being treated like a criminal, all for a 48-cent comb.
01.28.18