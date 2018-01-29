19 Donald Trump Memes And GIFs That Will Calm Your Angry, Resisting Soul

Donald Trump has lowered the bar for The White House and the presidency. It will take years to recover from his lack of intelligence, class and humanity. He is behind destructive policies and is supported by a team who will defend him at any cost. On the eve of the State of the Union, Trump is preparing to tell a hour of lies to the American people. We will brace ourselves for digs at the Clintons, Barack Obama — and acting as if his behavior is normal.

That said, in these morbid times, we all need some laughs and the Internet is the perfect place for comic relief. Check out these best Trump memes and GIFs that will brighten these gloomy days. We all need this right now.

19.

The disgusting moment when Trump said “There’s my African-American over there!”

18.

Well, 45 is clueless…

17.

We couldn’t have shaded him better!

16.

Tiny hands…

15.

Yes, strike him with lightening!

14.

Yes, of course an NFL player would save the day.

13.

Build that wall on your own because Mexico isn’t paying for it.

12.

Honesty is the best policy.

11.

This legendary Melania moment…

10.

This is a hard one to spot.

9.

That disturbing hair…

8.

The moment when Trump said he was a stable genius…

Trump Calls Himself a Genius, Let the Memes Begin! https://t.co/M4s5BAU5VU pic.twitter.com/KGXS5ohS0v — TheWrap (@TheWrap) January 6, 2018

7.

The Trump train going down in flames!

The _trump_train, you idiot russian trollnik. Here’s your favorite gif for the umpeenth time! pic.twitter.com/LYkXYcdODK — Kellyanne Goebbels (@kellyannegoebb) January 28, 2018

6.

The First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda passing right by Trump’s p**sy grabbing hand.

5.

Some definite knowledge!

MEME TO SHARE WITH INTELLIGENT PEOPLE‼️ALSO TO SHARE WITH TRUMP SUPPORTERS⁉️ pic.twitter.com/nQ9qiL2z1L — JAY🦋VALENZ (@JayValenz67) January 23, 2018

4.

The moment when another racist corrects you.

3.

No lies told here.

2.

There is no collusion?

1.

We had to close with some brilliance from Trevor Noah.

@thebradfordfile Hello !? Trump hates Black an Brown ppl. Trump hates Black & Brown ppl. Trump hates Black an Brown ppl. Trump an his cabinet are White Supremacist.!! #Schumer #TrumpShutdown pic.twitter.com/E6B9xe3aCv — johnny v murray (@BigPoppy846) January 20, 2018

