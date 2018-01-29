Finally! Cleveland Indians Removing Logo In 2019

Cleveland’s baseball team finally decided to do the right thing and change their racist logo.

The changes take effect in 2019; the name will remain for now and the franchise will continue to make money from the old logo.

BREAKING: Cleveland Indians removing Chief Wahoo logo from game jerseys and caps, starting in 2019 season — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) January 29, 2018

The New York Times reports:

Rob Manfred, has pressured Paul Dolan, Cleveland’s chairman and chief executive, to make a change.

Citing a goal of diversity and inclusion, Manfred said in a statement provided to The New York Times that the Indians organization “ultimately agreed with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use in Major League Baseball, and I appreciate Mr. Dolan’s acknowledgment that removing it from the on-field uniform by the start of the 2019 season is the right course.”

Read about the history and money at play in this major league situation after the jump.

1 2Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9: