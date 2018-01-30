JusticeForLuLu: Tennessee Teen Shaves Her Head After Cruel School Prank

One high school girl is owning her look to take control back from her bullies.

A student from Franklin High School in Tennessee was humiliated this week when she was the victim of a cruel prank. The young lady, known only as LuLu, was allegedly targeted by the unidentified boys as the result of a $5 bet.

Video of the incident shows a boy running up behind LuLu, snatching off her wig, and running away. LuLu’s mom took to Instagram to speak out about what happened to her daughter and included a clip of the incident that was posted to Snapchat.

The bullies then chased her into the bathroom as she tried to hide. According to LuLu’s mother, the girl had to go to the hospital as a result of injuries from the assault.

“These kids not only tore her wig off in the middle of school, but videotaped it. They followed her to the bathroom as she screamed and cried and proceeded to tape her OVER the stall as she cried and begged for her wig,” LuLu’s mother wrote. “Later I had to take her to the hospital for abrasions and whiplash.”

It’s unclear why the boys went after LuLu. Her mother explained that she wore the wigs to help her self-esteem

“Lulu has a scalp condition that causes severe dryness and hair breakage and loss, and had been so ashamed of her appearance that she had taken to wearing wigs in an effort to still feel beautiful. We all know how easy it is to feel insecure at age 16.”

After the attack, though, it seems that LuLu has decided to take her power back by shaving her head and embracing her natural hair.

And she looks even more stunning with the closely cropped style.

…Still I Rise. #ShameFree A post shared by Simply ME (@myckelle) on Jan 29, 2018 at 7:49am PST

While LuLu has found a way to cope with the incident and even overcome it, her attackers have reportedly not been punished for their actions.

Now, LuLu’s sister is also calling for justice. She posted the school’s contact information, urging people to reach out and demand that they see some consequences for their actions.

